Organiser 'blown away' after photographic challenge for charity

The facebook based Photosoup was started by photographer Jon Morris, better known as Jonny Mo, in lockdown. His aim was to encourage people to enjoy a new hobby and get out and about as much as they could within the rules, helping their mental health.

Each week of the year Jonny, from Cockshutt sets a photographic challenge, giving tips and advice for members, whether they use traditional cameras or their mobile phones.

Earlier this month, during Mental Health week, he asked members to turn the Photosoup pages yellow with their pictures and consider donating to the Young Minds Charity.

He said he was blown away by the £500 donated by members in just one week.

"One of the biggest objectives I’ve always hoped with PhotoSoup is to make a difference and to help others exercise their mental health and support others," he said.

"I had hoped for £200 as a target which was quickly reached, then I then wondered if we’d beat our record of last year's donation, £350. Members blew that away too."

Photos taken by members for the challenge ranged from flowers and sunsets to a pot of mustard, sticks of rock and rubber ducks.

Anyone interested in joining the Photosoup group can find it on Facebook. As well as the weekly challenges members have the chance to join workshops, visit hides and take part in group walks.