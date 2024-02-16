Woman and child taken to hospital as 'precaution' after bus crash as firm probes what happened

The bus, which was on route 511 to Whitchurch, was travelling between Weston Crossroads, with the A49, and Soulton Road when it came off the road on Thursday evening.

Ambulance staff say when they arrived on the scene nine occupants were already out of the vehicle. Bus company Arriva say they are investigating the incident to find out what happened.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.25pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Wem Lane near Wem.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a bus had come off the road; the nine occupants were already out of the vehicle.

"A woman and a child were assessed by ambulance staff and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution. There were no other injuries."

A spokesperson for Arriva Midlands said: "Thankfully there were no serious injuries in this incident.