Bus ends up on its side but all reported OK in Wem crash

North Shropshire police say "the road between Soulton Road and the A49 will remain closed whilst recovery is on going."

Officers with the North Shrops Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted on X: "Wem SNT and North Shropshire response are currently dealing with a single vehicle accident where a bus has left the carriage way.

"Driver and passengers were all OK upon attendance. The road will remain closed whilst recovery is on going."

AA Traffic News reports a problem near Wem Railway Station on the B5063 and in to Soulton Road.