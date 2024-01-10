The crash on the B5474 in Wem at around 7pm saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attend the scene after a report that the motorist was trapped in their vehicle.

Three fire engines from Hodnet, Wellington and Wem attended but a spokesperson for SFRS said the driver had managed to "extricate" themselves before they arrived.

The driver was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service as fire crews made the vehicle safe.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "“We were called at 6.52am to a single car road traffic collision on the B5476 nearby the junction for Clive in Wem, Shrewsbury.

"One ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a woman who was the driver of the car. She was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. She received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.”