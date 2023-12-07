Fresh plan to demolish Wem garage building and build six homes receives town council backing

The proposal to knock down the building at Hanmer Garage in Aston Street, Wem, and build one single-bedroom and five three-bedroom homes has been submitted by Base Architects, on behalf of owner Karl Hanmer.

It comes after a similar plan lodged earlier this year was refused by Shropshire Council, with the development said to be "of unacceptable scale, height and design" in relation to the nearby Grade II-listed former pub, The Albion. It was considered that the plan would represent "over-development" in the area, and would result in an "unsatisfactory residential environment".

That application was lodged in March this year and rejected in May. It was backed by Wem Town Council, as is this latest proposal.

Penny O'Hagan, for the town council said: "Wem Town Council supports the application as it will improve the area and bring back into use a brownfield site."

The existing garage business would not be affected by the development.

In a design and access statement, Base Architects said: "The existing derelict garage structure would be demolished and an improved structure would be erected on the Aston Street frontage, which would be more consistent with the character of the adjacent properties and wider conservation area.

"Sketch options were explored in the initial design stages to achieve the optimal site layout, responding to site constraints such as overlooking distances, density and the scale and character of existing adjacent properties.

"The site is in a sustainable location and the proposal would contribute to the local housing stock of Wem.

"Pre-application advise was sought and the recommendations have all been incorporated into the scheme.

"The pre-application advice raised concerns over the loss of employment and over development. The proposed development will not impact the commercial activities at the Hanmer Garage and the site density is commensurate with the surrounding area."

To view and comment on the full application, visit pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=S42GX3TD07U00