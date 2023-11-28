Dasher Floral Creations has been opened by Jackie Parker a well known local floral expert.

An opening evening saw Pauline Dee BEM cut the opening ribbon and more than 60 people enjoyed 'bubbly' and cake.

Former councillor, Pauline said: "Over my political life improving the economy of our wonderful town, Wem, was a priority. I am in awe of anyone who sets up a new business. Wem is fortunate in having so many independent businesses which makes for a much more interesting shopping experience.

"Jackie is such a hard worker and her innovative idea of having a Monday flower club has been wonderful and many of us members have gained confidence and become quite competent flower arrangers."

Jackie said: "Dasher is everything floral and a shop where dreams can come true. I look forward to seeing you all on the December 1 at Wem's Late Night Shopping event.