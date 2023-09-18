Gazebo used for Wem markets and events stolen from storage location

By Megan HoweWemPublished: Last Updated:

A gazebo regularly used at events in Wem has been stolen.

A similar gazebo to the stolen one. Photo: Wem Town Council.
A similar gazebo to the stolen one. Photo: Wem Town Council.

Wem Town Council says the gazebo was stolen from its storage location last week and is very distinctive with a dark blue top.

The gazebo, virtually identical to the one in the photo, is used regularly at town events and markets.

A spokesperson for Wem Town Council said: "We are very disappointed to report that last week one of the gazebos used regularly at town events and markets has been stolen from its storage location.

"The gazebo is marked and is very distinctive, it is the same as the one in the photo but with a dark blue top.

"If anyone has any information on this matter please contact Wem Police or 01939 232733."

Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Politics
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News