Gazebo used for Wem markets and events stolen from storage location

A similar gazebo to the stolen one. Photo: Wem Town Council.

Wem Town Council says the gazebo was stolen from its storage location last week and is very distinctive with a dark blue top.

The gazebo, virtually identical to the one in the photo, is used regularly at town events and markets.

A spokesperson for Wem Town Council said: "We are very disappointed to report that last week one of the gazebos used regularly at town events and markets has been stolen from its storage location.

"The gazebo is marked and is very distinctive, it is the same as the one in the photo but with a dark blue top.