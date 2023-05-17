Mya and Lewis on top of Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa)

Mya Davies, 20, from Craven Arms, and her boyfriend Lewis Smith, 21, from Wem, set off on Friday to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland before attempting to conquer Scafell Peak in England on Saturday and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) in Wales on Sunday.

Mya and Lewis on top of Ben Nevis.

One thing they didn't expect was to suffer sunburn, and Mya said that on Monday at work her burnt skin was causing more problems than aching legs.

The couple have raised nearly £2,000 for the Severn Hospice, which cared for Lewis's dad, Stewart, before he died, and supported the family after his death.

Mya, a health care assistant at Ludlow Hospital, said: "We had so much support from so many people, some being anonymous so we would like to say thank you.

Mya and Lewis on top of Scafell Pike

"Severn Hospice is an amazing charity. They helped Lewis's father and family at the end of his life when they were caring for him."

The couple planned all their accommodation in advance and have supported each other in the gym.

"It was really good," said Mya. "The hardest part was the climb up Scafell Pike, it's really steep."

Lewis, who works at Budgen Motors in Shrewsbury, had said that his dad had climbed Ben Nevis and Scafell but never managed to see Snowdon.