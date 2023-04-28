Insurance company boss found dead by husband, inquest told

Lesley Ann Farrow, aged 55, was found at home in Tilley Village, Wem, near Shrewsbury, on April 18 this year.

Mrs Farrow was originally from Cirencester, Gloucestershire, and worked as a senior manager for an insurance company.

A hearing at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told police officers and paramedics attended the address after a call from her husband Jeremy. Paramedics confirmed her death on arrival.

Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in Mrs Farrow's death. Her body was identified by her husband.