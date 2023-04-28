Notification Settings

Insurance company boss found dead by husband, inquest told

By Nick HumphreysWemPublished:

An insurance company boss died at home after being found by her husband, an inquest heard.

Lesley Ann Farrow, aged 55, was found at home in Tilley Village, Wem, near Shrewsbury, on April 18 this year.

Mrs Farrow was originally from Cirencester, Gloucestershire, and worked as a senior manager for an insurance company.

A hearing at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told police officers and paramedics attended the address after a call from her husband Jeremy. Paramedics confirmed her death on arrival.

Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in Mrs Farrow's death. Her body was identified by her husband.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest until August 1 this year.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

