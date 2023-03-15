Plans to redevelop office space for 28 new homes in north Shropshire town

Edinburgh House, Wem

Rural housing provider, Connexus is looking to redevelop the office space at Edinburgh House Wem. Under the plans, the building will be partially demolished, with the southern wing converted into one- and two-bedroom apartments, and an office hub space from which Connexus can continue to service the needs of its customers in north Shropshire.

The group says this will provide much needed new affordable homes and a continuing office presence for Connexus in north Shropshire. In addition, it will free up running costs of an underused office that can be ploughed back into the provision of services for Connexus customers and refurbishment of existing homes.

Following a period of public consultation and feedback, the planning application for the proposed redevelopment is now live on the Council’s planning portal.

Located on New Street, Wem Edinburgh House has most recently been used by Connexus as its housing office in the north of the county. Some office space was previously leased to Wem Town Council and Shropshire Council and used by other community groups.

The new homes will offering a mixture of different house types and sizes to cater for different needs with the planning is being undertaken by RCA Regeneration Ltd, on behalf of Connexus.

A spokesperson said: "The proposed development will blend well with the existing residential development that surrounds the site, with existing access will be utilised from Park Road and New Street. The Edinburgh House building will be partially demolished, with the Southern wing converted into 10 one- and two- bedroom apartments. Parking will also be provided for each dwelling in line with the Council’s parking standards, with parking spaces including electric car charging points.The new homes will also include secure cycle parking and bin stores, with some including private gardens.