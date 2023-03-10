Plans for new housing at site of former Wem council headquarters

Edinburgh House in Wem. Photo: Google.

The affordable rural housing Connexus, has applied for planning permission to demolish two-thirds of Edinburgh House in Wem and build 18 homes.

The application also includes the change of use of the remainder of the building - the former police station - to create 10 one and tw-bedroom appartments on the ground and first floors.

Connexus says the second floor of the building would remain as office space.

After the restructuring of local government across Shropshire, Edinburgh House has more recently been used by the Connexus Housing Team, Wem Town Council and Shropshire Council.