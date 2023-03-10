Notification Settings

Plans for new housing at site of former Wem council headquarters

By Sue AustinWem

Plans to demolish the home of the former North Shropshire District Council to build housing have been received by Shropshire Council.

Edinburgh House in Wem. Photo: Google.

The affordable rural housing Connexus, has applied for planning permission to demolish two-thirds of Edinburgh House in Wem and build 18 homes.

The application also includes the change of use of the remainder of the building - the former police station - to create 10 one and tw-bedroom appartments on the ground and first floors.

Connexus says the second floor of the building would remain as office space.

After the restructuring of local government across Shropshire, Edinburgh House has more recently been used by the Connexus Housing Team, Wem Town Council and Shropshire Council.

Connexus says the proposals include a communal courtyard located on site to act as a communal focal and meeting point. The internal road layout has been developed to remove through movements and reduce speeds, improving the pedestrian environment. and private drives have been used to minimise the extend of adopted roads and manage on site traffic to create a safe and attractive environment for local residents.

