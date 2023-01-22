Notification Settings

Police looking for driver after overturned car blocks Wem road

By Ian HarveyWemPublished:

Police in Wem were looking for a driver after on overturned car blocked a road in Wem.

Officers tweeted at around midnight on Saturday to say: "Road Traffic Incident- Wem, #shropshire

"Vehicle overturned on Church Lane, Wem. Road is currently blocked as crews deal.

"We are keen to speak with driver to confirm they are safe and well. If you know anything about this incident please call 101 with reference 558_i_21/01/2023".

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

