Police looking for driver after overturned car blocks Wem road

Officers tweeted at around midnight on Saturday to say: "Road Traffic Incident- Wem, #shropshire
"Vehicle overturned on Church Lane, Wem. Road is currently blocked as crews deal.
"We are keen to speak with driver to confirm they are safe and well. If you know anything about this incident please call 101 with reference 558_i_21/01/2023".
Road Traffic Incident- Wem, #shropshire— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) January 21, 2023
Vehicle overturned on Church Lane, Wem. Road is currently blocked as crews deal. We are keen to speak with driver to confirm they are safe and well. If you know anything about this incident please call 101 with reference 558_i_21/01/2023 pic.twitter.com/K2NTQAYGvc