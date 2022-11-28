Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Save Soil cycling activist group stopping off in Shropshire on UK-wide campaign

By Sue AustinWemPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Volunteers of the Save Soil movement will be stopping off in Shropshire this week on their Cycle for Soil 900-mile bicycle journey across the UK and Ireland.

Cyclists from the Save Soil movement
Cyclists from the Save Soil movement

The cyclists, who include 17-year old Oscar Smith, are stopping off at Soulton Hall near Wem on Tuesday and will visit the hall's Long Barrow before talking to leading UK soil expert Dr Simon Jeffrey from Harper Adams University.

Save Soil’s aim is to raise awareness of the global soil crisis, inspire grassroots support, and speak to governments about the urgent need for soil health policies.

It highlights the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation's warning that we may have only 60 years of fertile agricultural soil left with, in parts of the UK, 30-40 years before the fundamental eradication of soil fertility.

Cyclists from the Save Soil movement

Soulton Hall is a pre-Norman manor house, constructed between 1556 and 1560.

The Long Barrow on the land has been built by Tim Ashton from the hall who wanted to create a spiritual place, connected deeply with the earth and soil it is built upon.

The event, between 2pm and 3.30pm, will also include work from multi-disciplinary poet Gabriel Jones. His work has appeared in the Albany, Barbican and Roundhouse venues, and on stages at Brainchild, Bestival and Lovebox. He was a BBC world's first poet (2020) and a Roundhouse resident artist in 2018.

A spokesperson for Save Soil said: "Join volunteers from the Save Soil movement on the Cycle for Soil campaign as they aim to bring visibility across the UK to the crisis occurring beneath our feet."

Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News