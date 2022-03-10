Problems for Wem playgroup months after blaze on same site

Disgruntled children at Wem Playmates

The building used by Wem Playmates is around 60 yards from a factory which was gutted by the blaze at the New Street site on October 6.

Staff are now unable to access the nursery's car park as it is has been fenced off to protect it from the unsafe building and debris, parts of the roof and burnt insulation regularly fall from the top of it.

They have to clean up daily and the play area for the children has been restricted, with them unable to play outside at all if windy.

The aftermath of the fire

The fire, which was started deliberately, caused extensive damage to a building of around 30m x 50m, and repairs to the roof have still not been completed five months later, with fears over falling debris prompting the closure of the car park,

Jenny Jones, manager of Wem Playmates, said: ’"We would have thought the repairs would have been carried out by now and the whole area made safe but there doesn't seem to be any progress on that.

"The children obviously need exercise and like to play outside but they haven't been able to for the last few weeks as the barriers have been in place. The council have said they are necessary to safeguard the area until the repairs are carried out but it also impacts on parking, and the staff pay for their spaces.

The roof was damaged in the blaze

"All through lockdown, Wem Playmates remained open to support key workers and theirs families through a very difficult time, and we now feel that no one is listening to us when we need a bit of help to make sure our children, parents and staff remain safe.

"This building needs to be made safe or demolished in order for us to get back to normal and to continue serving the community."

Graham Reeves, who is the landlord of the building which Wem Playmates uses, and two others, said he feels sorry for them because it is impacting their business and staff.

He said: "The two other businesses can use an alternative car park which is safe but the Wem Playmates building is within 50 yards of the property affected by fire. There could be all sorts of debris blowing from the roof in the high winds we have had and there could be repercussions from it.

"I understand the insurance paid out after the fire but there seems to be a delay for whatever reason in repairing the building or demolishing it, whatever they are planning to do. I will try and do all I can for the people at Wem Playmates but at the moment it isn't much because the area in front of the building isn't safe."

Nick Grant, who owns the building that was gutted by the fire said he was consulting with surveyors as a matter of priority and he was hoping to make a decision on what to do with the building imminently.

He said: "The first thing to do is to secure it so there is no danger of the roof collapsing or pieces of wood or other debris coming off it. I don't think there is but I can understand the concern of tenants and businesses nearby, and the car park has been cordoned off as a matter of caution and safety.