Plane lands safely after emergency services sent to Shropshire airfield

Emergency services were mobilised amid fears that a plane would crash at a Shropshire airfield.

Sleap Airfield near Wem was put on alert when reports came in that a light aircraft would be landing without any landing gear.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.20pm today and put a major incident response in motion.

The service's foam pod, the incident command unit, the incident support unit and the rescue tender were mobilised from Prees, Tweedale, Wellington, Wem and Whitchurch. Operations and hazardous materials specialists were sent to the scene.

However the aircraft landed safely and no action was required by fire crews, a service spokesman said.

Police and paramedics were also sent to the scene.

