Food share scheme proves a huge success in Wem

With some of the hampers and food being distributed, (left-right) Wem Food Hub co-ordinator Claire Glover, councillor Chris Mellings, and Becca Lewis, at Wem Scout and Guide HQ.. With some of the hampers and food being distributed, (left-right) councillor Chris Mellings, Becca Lewis, and Wem Food Hub co-ordinator Claire Glover, at Wem Scout and Guide HQ..

Wem Foodshare held its's latest pay what you afford event at the town's scout and guide hut on Saturday with scores of people going along to collect food that would otherwise go to waste.

The initiative was begun earlier this year by the Wem Store Cupboard group.

A spokesman for the group said the aim was to ensure that perfectly good food was not thrown away.

"Wem Food Hub Volunteers collect left over food from supermarkets which is still good to eat but can no longer be sold in the shops," they said.

"The event is available to everyone and we operate on a 'pay what you can afford' basis.

The store cupboard group also organisers a food parcel scheme to support local people. It is open to all residents of Wem.

"We are all facing difficult times with Covid and it's alarming when you suddenly find you can't make your income cover your costs," the spokesman said.

"Food parcels can be accessed even if you are in work or you've never needed help before. So please don't feel embarrassed if some extra food supplies would help feed you or your family - just get in touch - it's confidential and discreet and understanding."