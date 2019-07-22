Advertising
Thousands turn out for the return of Wem classic car show
Thousands of car enthusiasts lined the streets in Wem as the Classic Car Show returned for its 21st year.
Organisers said the Recreation Ground in Park Road was filled to capacity this year, with 500 proud car owners exhibiting their vehicles.
All types of vehicles would be on display along with trade and catering stalls, live music, a fair ground and an RAF helicopter.
And the popular parade through the town proved a big hit, drawing crowds out to see the spectacle.
John Ralphs, one of the organisers, said: “There was an excellent turnout – it was very positive.
“We filled the Recreation Ground to capacity.
“We did the parade again and everybody in the town turned out to watch it. The streets were lined and it’s nice to have the support of everyone watching.”
John is already thinking about next year’s event.
“It’s started 21 years ago and each year it has grown on that.
“About five years ago it was moved onto the Recreation Ground and this year we filled it to capacity.
“It’ll go ahead again next year.”
But despite increasing interest, John said the car show will stay at its current home.
“We’re keen to keep on the Recreation Ground because it’s in town,” he said. “We always have some last minute people turn up, but we’ll get to an entry only situation in the future.”
For details of future events see Wem Vehicles of interest Facebook page.
