Thousands turn out for the return of Wem classic car show

Organisers said the Recreation Ground in Park Road was filled to capacity this year, with 500 proud car owners exhibiting their vehicles.

All types of vehicles would be on display along with trade and catering stalls, live music, a fair ground and an RAF helicopter.

And the popular parade through the town proved a big hit, drawing crowds out to see the spectacle.

Thousands turned out for the event There was live music throughout the event Mayor Phil Glover with Vicki Sly and her1930 Austin 7 Ulster Mark Williams from Wem Katherine and Tom Hunt with Will Hunt, 2, from Shrewsbury Ben Heath, 12, with a Bertone Torino

John Ralphs, one of the organisers, said: “There was an excellent turnout – it was very positive.

“We filled the Recreation Ground to capacity.

“We did the parade again and everybody in the town turned out to watch it. The streets were lined and it’s nice to have the support of everyone watching.”

Wem Classic Car Show

John is already thinking about next year’s event.

“It’s started 21 years ago and each year it has grown on that.

“About five years ago it was moved onto the Recreation Ground and this year we filled it to capacity.

“It’ll go ahead again next year.”

Emily, 9, and Oliver, 10, Cystowska from Wem Elliot Sims, 9 Jim Marshall with Jacob Evans 5 and Charlie Evans 3 Jon Haughton from Whitchurch and Terry Richards from Market Drayton Mini Club Pic in Wem at a car show on the recreation ground Wem at a car show on the recreation ground

But despite increasing interest, John said the car show will stay at its current home.

“We’re keen to keep on the Recreation Ground because it’s in town,” he said. “We always have some last minute people turn up, but we’ll get to an entry only situation in the future.”

For details of future events see Wem Vehicles of interest Facebook page.