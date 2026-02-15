20mph limit planned for roads near north Shropshire school

Shropshire Council is proposing a variable 20mph limit along three roads outside Stoke-on-Tern Primary School near Tern Hill.

The new speed limit would apply during peak school times on Rose Hill Road, Ollerton Lane and Wistanswick Road in Heathcote.

The change would also see the existing 30mph limits extended on the approach to the school, to accommodate a buffer zone into the 20mph limit.

Shropshire Council is proposing to introduce a variable 20mph limit along three roads outside Stoke-on-Tern Primary School near Tern Hill. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the local authority said: "The proposals are being implemented following assessment of vehicle speed data and pedestrian movements around school accesses on this road.

"The introduction of a variable 20mph, in line with council's guidance from 2023, is proposed to improve the safety of school children, residents and other road users during the school peak times."

A consultation into the plans is open until March 5, with full details of the proposals available at Market Drayton Library during usual opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.