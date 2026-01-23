Lorcan Price admitted driving a Ford Focus from number 3 Ffrydd Terrace to near 14 Ffrydd Terrace in Knighton on September 6 with drugs exceeding the limit in his blood, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 28 year-old online businessman of Tracey Cottages, Heathcote, Stoke upon Tern, had seven micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabniol per litre of blood in his system, the limit being two micrograms.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said on September 6 police officers Gates and Smith were on mobile patrol. They spotted the Ford Focus in Knighton and they stopped it.

Speaking to Price his eyes were glazed, he was pale and he said he had taken cannabis earlier on that day.

A roadside saliva test was taken and it was positive. Price was taken to Newtown Police Station where blood tests revealed the amount of drugs in his system.

The court was told Price was convicted for drink driving in 2020 when he was disqualified for 19 months.

Representing himself Price said he had co-operated with the police fully. He said he was pulled over and admitted to smoking and the police came to the conclusion it was cannabis. He said there was no bad driving.

Price said he lives an hour and a half away from his nearest bus station and the walk would be along muddy tracks. He said he had been feeling extremely depressed and suicidal in the run up to the court case and to take his car away would be a death sentence for him.

He said it was just unlucky that he was caught and he runs an online business buying and selling and has to travel.

Magistrates fined him £120 and banned him from driving for three years. He will also have to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.