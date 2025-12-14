'Tough decision' - Winner revealed for Shropshire MP's annual Christmas card competition

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, invited pupils from primary schools across her constituency to submit designs for the front and back covers of her Christmas card this year.

She received hundreds of entries featuring traditional festive scenes as well as some unique and creative designs.

Admitting it was difficult to choose a winner, Mrs Morgan ultimately selected Faye Evans, aged 11, from Whixall Primary School as the winner of the competition.

Her colourful wintery scene features the bough of a tree adorned with baubles, holly, lights, and a cheerful "Merry Christmas" message.

Other designs featured on the back of the card include: Jasmine Davies, aged eight, from Market Drayton Junior School; Charlie Bown, aged six, from Whixall Primary School; Nia Counsell, aged nine, from Bryn Offa Primary School; Layla Evans, aged nine, from Whixall Primary School; Georgia Davies, aged nine, from Woodside Primary School; Julia Czanaka, aged 10, from Market Drayton Junior School.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said: "I am extremely proud to represent such creative and enthusiastic children here in North Shropshire.

"There were so many impressive designs to choose from this year and it was an incredibly tough decision choosing the winner.

"From traditional scenes with robins, snowmen and Christmas trees, to the more unusual avocado, gingerbread men and silhouette designs, all of this year’s entries were wonderfully creative."

The A5 landscape card features Faye's winning drawing prominently on the front, with a selection of runners-up on the back. A large number of other entries are also being displayed in the MP's office in Wem.