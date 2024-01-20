Inmate died in prison after being found unresponsive - inquest to be held with jury

Simon Lee Follos, 49, was found unresponsive at the prison on August 22 last year.

During the opening of the inquest into his death in September it was revealed that paramedics and the police were called, but Mr Follos, who was born in Dudley and lived in Galbraith Close, Coseley, did not respond to resuscitation attempts. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was identified by prison staff.

At a pre inquest review on Friday deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Mr Heath Westerman said the full hearing would be before a jury and could take four or five days.

No evidence was given and Mr Westerman said the hearing would be held at a later date.