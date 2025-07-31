Final phase of major work on A41 to begin next week - with two weeks of closures planned

Starting on Monday, August 4, Telford & Wrekin Council will be carrying out the fourth and final phase of a major upgrade to the A41.

The major works began back in 2023, when the road was shut for over a month between Forton Roundabout and Hinstock.

This final phase will involve more than 8,500 square-metres of resurfacing along with other improvements including the replacement drain grates and refreshing road markings and reflective studs.

While work is taking place the road will be closed during the day and on weekdays only, with the road reopened each night and at weekends.

The A41 roadworks near Sambrook, Newport in 2023

The A41 will be closed between Forton Roundabout and Sambrook crossroads between Monday, August 4 and Friday, August 8 from 7am to 4pm.

It will then close again between 7am and 4pm from Monday, August 11 and Friday, August 15.

While the A41 is closed, a diversion route will be in place via the A53, the A442 and the A518, which the council said will be clearly signposted.

Local residents, businesses and other stakeholders have also been reportedly been given advanced notice, and access will be maintained across the A41 in two locations throughout the closures.

Deputy leader, Councillor Richard Overton, said: "We’re now entering the final stretch of a major investment into one of our borough’s busiest routes.

"This last phase of the A41 upgrade reflects our commitment to improving infrastructure while listening to the needs of our residents and road users.

“We’ve listened to residents and directly engaged with the local community ahead of this closure and are implementing additional measures as a result, to minimise the inconvenience caused.

“By scheduling the work during school holidays and limiting closures to weekdays, we’re doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.

"Once complete, these improvements will make journeys safer, smoother and more reliable for everyone who travels this route.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we bring this important project to a close."