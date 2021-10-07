Boogie-bounce-a-thon for cancer charities in Tern Hill this month

Julia Holding

Julia Holding, who runs Studio J Dance in Tern Hill, is hosting a 'Boogie-Bounce-a-thon' later this month to raise money for cancer research.

Boogie Bounce is a cardio HIIT workout on mini trampolines with handles, which combines dance and workouts.

Julia said: "We are focusing on Cancer Research but especially breast cancer, testicular and prostate charities. It's a national project so a lot of boogie bounce instructors will be organising sessions.

"It is a sponsored fundraiser this month. So far I am up to two fundraisers and hopefully we can raise lots of money for charity.

"I have a Facebook page people can see the details on there or they can give me a call to sign up.

"We will be doing two 1.5 hours bounce-a-thons – one on Monday, October 25 and one on Friday, October 29. All proceeds raised by the event will be sent to Cancer Research.

"We have 30 signed up so far which is fantastic! It's a charity very close to myself and others who are joining me."

The event will take place at Tern Hill Community Centre where Julia runs her usual weekly classes.