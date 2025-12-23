Watch: Grandparents' spectacular Christmas lights display raises funds for Shropshire hospice in memory of grandson

Bryan and Tina Williams have been decorating the front of their house in Edgebolton for around 25 years, but the display holds a particularly special significance.

Their grandson, Nathan Jarvis, who had cerebral palsy, was cared for by Hope House Children's Hospice from around the age of six months until his death at 23 in 2019.

Bryan and Tina Williams from Shawbury, who have filled their front garden with Christmas lights to raise money for Hope House

In recognition of the care Nathan and his family received, Bryan and Tina have been raising funds for the hospice to give back to those who supported them.

"Hope House was very good with him, his mum and us," said Bryan. "It hit like a tonne of bricks when it did come. He was great.