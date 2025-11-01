Decorated Shropshire defence photographer gets on his bike for the final time after 50 years of service

Ian Forshaw, from Newport, has received numerous accolades over his half-century career, including winning the RAF Photographic Competition for 37 consecutive years.

Ian on assignment

In 2016 Ian was named Photographer of the Year and was accepted into the prestigious Fellowship of the British Institute of Professional Photographers (FBIPP). This distinction led to a personal phone invitation from Lord Lichfield to visit Shugborough Hall for tea, as Lord Lichfield was at the time the only other FBIPP in Shropshire.

Ian with the late Lord Lichfield. Photo: Ian Forshaw, courtesy of the MOD

Throughout his time at RAF Shawbury, Ian had the privilege of photographing and interacting with numerous members of the royal family, including HRH King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, Prince William, and the late Lady Diana.

Ian with one of his many photography trophies

He also photographed the Sultan of Brunei, astronaut Major Tim Peake, and many other notable figures. It was Ian’s pleasure to supply Prince William with a portrait photograph, which was used as his Christmas card the year before his marriage.

HRH King Charles. Photo: Ian Forshaw, courtesy of the MOD

On his final day at RAF Shawbury, Tuesday this week, Ian was treated to an afternoon tea with around 80 colleagues, and was presented with a selection of gifts and RAF memorabilia.

Prince William and Harry. Photo: Ian Forshaw, courtesy of the MOD

Prince William. Photo: Ian Forshaw, courtesy of the MOD

Then Ian, who was renowned for cycling to all his assignments, was escorted off the base in a bicycle fly-past with Wing Commander Durnin - the station commander - and Group Caption Jordan, the commandant.

Ian's send-off at RAF Shawbury. Photo: Dave Granger, courtesy of the MOD

A spokesperson for RAF Shawbury said: “Today sees the retirement of one of the station’s longest-serving members. Mr Ian Forshaw has served in defence photography for 51 years; 45 of these have been as RAF Shawbury’s Station Photographer.

Ian's presentation. Photo: Dave Granger, courtesy of the MOD

“Over his career, Ian has won a record 37 service level awards, across every category and including RAF Photographer of the Year. His trademark of capturing what it means to serve in the military through setting and facial expression has had a huge impact across defence.

RAF Shawbury saying goodbye to Ian after 45 years. Photo courtesy of the MOD

“Closer to home, Ian has steered the station through five decades of technological change. There is no-one who has delivered more over a sustained period to promote RAF Shawbury and its personnel as a small station with a very big heart.

The bicycle fly-past

“Known best by everyone for cycling to his assignments, camera in basket, Ian will always be ‘our Station Photographer'. The Station Commander and Babcock General Manager thanked Ian for his incredible professionalism and dedication this week.

"Best wishes from us all Ian for a very long, active and happy retirement.”

Ian said he looks forward to spending his retirement traveling with his partner, Soo Sherratt, and spending time with his children in Abu Dhabi and grandchildren in Bermuda.