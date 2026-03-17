From the farm to Cheltenham Festival glory: Henry Crow on his famous win, global reaction, and AP McCoy praise

The amateur rider etched his name into the history books with victory on the final day of the 2026 festival, guiding Barton Snow to success in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase.

Crow declared it the best day of his life, telling the Shropshire Star: “It’s fantastic, it’s what you’ve always dreamed of.

“The Cheltenham Festival is like the Olympics - you don’t get any higher than this.

“I hadn’t realised how huge it is until everyone started texting through - people from different countries. It just shows you how many people watch it.

Shropshire jockey Henry Crow (left) with trainer Joe O'Shea after Barton Snow won the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Picture: PA

“I’ve had three champion jockeys text me and even one champion trainer in France who won two Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe races.

“It is slowly sinking in. I’m still on a bit of a high from it. I’ll always remain an amateur, so this is as high as it gets for me.”

The 25-year-old from Hadnall, near Shrewsbury, has been riding all his life, with racing firmly in his blood. His win maintained a remarkable family connection to the race, as his grandmother Sheila trained Cappa Bleu to victory in 2009.

“It’s a family affair,” Crow explained. “My nan, Sheila, was a big point-to-point trainer and she won the race in 2009.

“My nan did it and now I have - it’s quite nice to keep it in the family. She was extremely proud.

“My nan’s actually in hospital. That gave her a real pick-me-up. I went to see her after and we couldn’t stop talking about it.”