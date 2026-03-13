Shropshire jockey wins at the Cheltenham Festival
Barton Snow benefited from an ice-cool ride by Shropshire's Henry Crow when winning the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
The amateur jockey, from Hadnall, sat motionless alongside Its On The Line and Derek O’Connor all the way to the final fence and found enough on the run-in to score by a neck, confining Its On The Line to the runner-up spot in this race for the four year in succession.
Winning trainer John O’Shea said: “He’s given him a peach of a ride and he’s a peach of a horse.
“We came here very confident, provided he didn’t hit the front too soon, but Henry has given him a fantastic ride and I’ve won everything now – there’s nothing left to stay in the game for and I’ll retire after Stratford.
“I don’t come here too often, I’m more of a Haydock and Aintree man and this horse has Aintree written all over him. Today was just an added bonus.”