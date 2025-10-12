Former butcher's shop in village near Shrewsbury goes up for sale after closure
A traditional Shropshire butcher's shop that closed earlier this year has been put up for sale.
The former home of Woods of Shawbury, on Church Street, has been put up for sale.
A single-storey retail premises, estate agent Andrew Dixon and Company says the property is suitable for a "variety of retail uses".
The building consists of an open-plan retail area with a walk-in refrigerator and WC facilities. The sale also includes a separate catering container and external freezer to the side of the building.
The property is available to lease for £10,000 per year, or can be purchased freehold with vacant possession for £160,000.
A spokesperson for Andrew Dixon and Co said: "The property comprises a single-storey retail premises, which was most recently utilised as a butchers and catering business.
"The property is suitable for a variety of retail uses, albeit the accommodation lends itself well to a similar use to the existing. All the catering equipment and fixtures and fittings are available by separate negotiation."
The listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/71520172.