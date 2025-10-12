Former butcher's shop in village near Shrewsbury goes up for sale after closure

The former home of Woods of Shawbury, on Church Street, has been put up for sale.

A single-storey retail premises, estate agent Andrew Dixon and Company says the property is suitable for a "variety of retail uses".

The former butcher's on Church Street in Shawbury is up for sale. Photo: Andrew Dixon and Co/Zoopla

The building consists of an open-plan retail area with a walk-in refrigerator and WC facilities. The sale also includes a separate catering container and external freezer to the side of the building.

The property is available to lease for £10,000 per year, or can be purchased freehold with vacant possession for £160,000.

A spokesperson for Andrew Dixon and Co said: "The property comprises a single-storey retail premises, which was most recently utilised as a butchers and catering business.

"The property is suitable for a variety of retail uses, albeit the accommodation lends itself well to a similar use to the existing. All the catering equipment and fixtures and fittings are available by separate negotiation."

The listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/71520172.