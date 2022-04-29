Hundreds turn out for funeral of 'remarkable' 19-year-old killed in A53 crash

Charlotte Hope revisiting the Restart charity where she had previously volunteered

More than 200 people were at St Mary's Church in Shawbury for the funeral of Charlotte Hope, who was killed in a car crash on the A53 at Astley on April 9.

An emotional service, which focused on celebrating Charlotte's life, was relayed to those who could not fit inside the church through loudspeakers set up outside.

Charlotte, from Shawbury, had been in the second year of her training to become a primary school teacher at Edge Hill University, when she died.

A white coffin carried Charlotte to St Mary's Church in Shawbury

The service included readings from some of the trainee primary school teacher's best friends, as well as some of her favourite songs, including 'Don't Stop Believin'.

During the service a eulogy written by Charlotte's father, Wing Commander Neil Hope, on behalf of him and her mother Helen, was read by family friend Mark Smales.

It spoke of a young woman who "put so much into 19 years, more than most manage in a lifetime".

More than 200 people attended the service in Shawbury

It said: "Our memories of Charlotte will never diminish. She was a mischievous child with a cheeky grin and laugh who had an answer for everything.

"She was never known to shy away from making her thoughts known and was mostly correct.

"She loved life and grew into a remarkable young woman, who whilst picking up some of my better attributes took all her amazing qualities from Helen, who was just the best mum a daughter could ask for."

Those present also heard of her passion for voluntary work, with the ultimate ambition to work for a charity helping children in Kenya.

The service contained some of Charlotte's favourite songs, including 'Don't Stop Believin'

Wg Cdr Hope's tribute continued: "When I look back, I realise that she put so much into 19 years, more than most manage in a lifetime.

"For that we can be thankful. She did well at school and was doing well at university.

"She readily volunteered to help others be it, through our own Taking Football to Africa and Beyond Charitable Appeal, Shropshire Football Association Youth Council or at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital League of Friends during the Covid pandemic.

"Through her visits to Kenya, she fell in love with the country and especially the Restart Centre in Gilgil. She spent a wonderful month there when just 16 along with Amelia and had vowed to return.

"Her intent was to get her degree and then work as a primary school teacher in Kenya to allow her to continue her voluntary efforts at Restart."

Hundreds of people turned out to say goodbye to the 19-year-old

He added: "Charlotte was our daughter, our best friend, our world. Her passing has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled.

"Charlotte, Charlie, Lottie, our baby girl, whilst we have the fond memories of the amazing 19 years, we got to be with you, to nurture you, to love you, we will be forever saddened at not watching you continue to grow as an adult.

"I will miss being able to walk you down the aisle, we will miss seeing you bring children into this world. We are heartened that we will never see you in pain, in heartbreak or having to watch us get older.

"We are devastated by your loss but vow to continue your memory until our dying day. We miss you dearly; our hearts are broken."

Charlotte at home with her father and brothers. From left Wing Commander Neil Hope, Charlotte Hope, Chris Hope, and Seb Hope.

A fundraiser set up in Charlotte's memory had already reached more than £10,000 with Gift Aid, by Friday.

The money raised will go towards the Restart project in Kenya where Charlotte had volunteered – and intended to return.