Meeting on Jurassic stones drilling to take place in Shropshire village

Prees Village Hall is hosting the talk to discover more about why rocks in the area are scientifically important.

Professor Steve Hesselbo from the University of Exeter and Dr Rob Newton from the University of Leeds will lead the discussion.

They are part of the Jurassic Earth System and Timescale Project which is trying to answer questions about the past by drilling to reach rocks that were deposited during the Triassic-Jurassic period.

The talk will take place on Friday, July 26 at 7pm, with informal questions at 8pm. Everybody is welcome.