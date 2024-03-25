Police appeal to identify man after burglary

The burglary took place on Mill Street in Prees, between 11.30am and 11.45am on Wednesday, March 20.

Police said that cash, a mobile phone and bank cards were taken.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "If you recognise the man pictured or have any information that could help identify them please contact PC George Garbett by calling 101 extension 7704606 or by emailing george.garbett@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/."