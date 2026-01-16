Up to eight new homes set to be built in village near Market Drayton despite objections

Mr P Whiston’s “permission in principle” application for five to eight properties is on a 0.39 hectare parcel of land off Mill Road in Wollerton, next to Beech House Nursing Home.

Submitting a supporting statement on behalf of Mr Whiston, Jack Bridgett, of Peter Richards & Co, said the application builds on positive pre-application engagement with Shropshire Council.

A "permission in principle" application for between five and eight properties has been granted on land near Beech House Nursing Home in Wollerton. Picture: Google

“The proposed development represents an efficient and sustainable use of land, delivering a well‑designed scheme of appropriate scale that integrates positively with the existing built environment,” said Mr Bridgett.

“It will contribute to the vitality of the settlement and support the delivery of much‑needed housing in Shropshire.”

However, all of the 18 comments submitted to Shropshire Council were against the scheme.

“Wollerton is a small rural hamlet with narrow roads and pavements that are unsuitable for additional traffic,” said Hannah Westwood.

“The proposed development would significantly increase vehicle movements and parking issues, creating safety risks for pedestrians and other road users including horse riders and cyclists.”

Nicola Baker added: “The proposal conflicts with multiple policies, would introduce disproportionate and dense suburban-style development outside the settlement boundary, and would harm both the rural character of the area and the setting of a Grade II listed building and the adjacent agricultural and wetlands.”

However, Mr Bridgett said the identified harms are limited, and can be appropriately mitigated through detailed design and planning conditions.

“By contrast, the benefits of the proposal are clear and should be afforded significant weight,” he said.

“The proposed development would make a positive, contribution to the local housing supply at a time when the council cannot demonstrate a full five-year supply of deliverable housing land.

“The scheme would generate economic activity through both the construction phase and subsequent occupation, thereby supporting local services and facilities by increasing the resident population, without placing undue pressure on existing village infrastructure.

“The site’s location, immediately adjacent to the settlement boundary, allows for a small-scale, well-designed development that would reflect the established pattern of the village and could be accommodated without significant visual harm to the rural landscape.”

Alison Lloyd, a planning officer at Shropshire Council, ageed with Mr Bridgett’s assessment.

“The site’s location, immediately adjacent to the settlement boundary, will allow for a small-scale, well-designed development that would reflect the established pattern of the village and could be accommodated without significant visual harm to the rural landscape,” she said.