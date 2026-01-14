I visited a north Shropshire village with a community spirit so strong it saved the local pub

Hinstock is one of those villages that, for many, exists only as a sign on a busy A-road. For this one, the road sign is along the A41 - around halfway between Newport and Market Drayton.

Since the early eighties, most of the traffic travelling between the two has skirted around the village, leaving the residents largely unbothered by passers-through and the village largely out of the minds of other Salopians.

It's not a particularly large village (recent data puts the population of the wider parish of Hinstock at around 1,382), but it's packed with facilities.

Hinstock

These include a primary school, shop, a village hall, several sports facilities (including what appeared to be a little agility course for dogs) and a pub, The Falcon Inn.