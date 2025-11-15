'I'm delighted!' - Market Drayton Skatepark improvements completed as new lighting installed

Councillors in Market Drayton have recently backed several projects aimed at improving youth provision in the town, including enhancements at the skatepark following feedback from the young people who use it.

An eight-metre lighting column has been installed next to the toilet block on Newport Road. The lights are currently operated on a timer, but will soon be powered and activated by an "anti-vandal push button switch", which is due to be installed.

Once pressed, the lights will illuminate the area for a set period before automatically turning off.

Market Drayton Skatepark

The addition follows the installation of a youth shelter at the facility last year, providing a dry space and somewhere for users to rest.

Mayor of Market Drayton, Councillor Tim Manton said: "I’m delighted the lighting has been installed at the Market Drayton Skatepark, together with the skatepark shelter that was installed earlier in the year this concludes the facilities upgrades.

"What’s really pleasing though, is these upgrades we’re at the request of our valued young people of Market Drayton that actually use and value this facility, it emphasises the town council's commitment to the town's young people.

"It engages them, it strengthens their confidence and sense of ownership in our community which ultimately fosters a deeper connection to their local area. Market Drayton Town Council listened, and Market Drayton Town Council facilitated!"

Shropshire Council's Youth Support Area Lead for North Shropshire, Andy Haller, led consultation work with skatepark users. Through discussions, he found that young people were avoiding the skatepark during the winter months due to the lack of shelter and lighting.

In response, Market Drayton Town Council moved to purchase and install both the shelter and the new lighting to meet their needs.