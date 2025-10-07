Market Drayton charity event raises hundreds to help stamp out young suicide

The quiz night at Market Drayton Methodist Church at the end of last month was organised to raise money for Papyrus.

The charity night

The UK charity is dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of positive mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Sarayah Garnham, who helped organise the event on September 26, raised a grand total of £445.

The quiz had people thinking

There was also a raffle, which various local businesses donating prizes including FordHall Farm, Market Drayton Ivy Suite, Nandos Telford, Market Drayton Swimming Centre and Cambers Country Store Hinstock.

Quizmaster at the event

“The event was successful,” said Sarayah.

“The raffle was very popular and everyone appeared to enjoy the evening.”