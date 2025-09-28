'The standard was mind-blowing' - Green-fingered winners of Market Drayton bloom competition celebrated

The presentation evening, hosted by Market Drayton Town Council, took place at the Royal British Legion, where residents gathered to celebrate the town’s most beautiful gardens, creative displays, and environmentally friendly spaces.

The awards were presented on Wednesday (September 24) by mayor Tim Manton and deputy mayor Phil Glover, who applauded "mind-blowing" entries, and the dedication and passion shown by all entrants.

A council spokesperson said: "It was a wonderful evening, a great turnout, and a pleasure to host such a lovely event."

Sue Harrison took home the award for Best Front Garden. Sue (centre) received her award from Mayor Tim Manton (left) and Deputy Mayor Phil Glover

Winners included Sue Harrison who took home the award for Best Front Garden, Tam Wedgwood was named winner of the Best Back Garden category, while the award for Best Patio Display went to Mike Freed and Candice Danleigh.

Ros Smith won the Best Allotment or Vegetable Garden, while the prize for Best Water Garden was awarded to Colin Bates, and the Goosefields residential community was named Best Group Dwelling, highlighting the collective effort of residents in maintaining attractive shared spaces.

Mike Freed and Candice Danleigh won the Best Patio Display award. Mike (centre) received the award from Mayor Tim Manton (left) and Deputy Mayor Phil Glover

Trish Dawson received the award for Best Environmentally Friendly Garden, and Matthew Porter was awarded Best Hanging Basket, Planter or Window Box award.

Mayor Tim Manton praised the high standard of entries and the commitment of the local community to keeping Market Drayton blooming.

Colin Bates (centre) is presented the award for the Best Water Garden by Mayor Tim Manton (left) and Deputy Mayor Phil Glover

He said: "It's a delight to present the awards to the successful entrants in the 2025 Market Drayton Town Council In Bloom competition. The standard this year was nothing short of mind-blowing and it was wonderful to be able to reward the efforts applicants have gone to 'wow' each category.

"Many thanks to all entrants and thank you to the town council staff who not only arranged the competition but also the night's presentation."