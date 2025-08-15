Hedgerow fire 'damages nearby vehicles' in Market Drayton - firefighters and paramedics in attendance

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Greenfields Lane in Market Drayton at around 4pm on Friday after reports of a fire in the open.

A team from nearby Prees was mobilised to the scene along with a crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported the blaze involved a hedgerow, "with slight heat damage to nearby vehicles".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received just before 5.20pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.