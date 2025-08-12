Contractor set to be appointed for redevelopment of vandal-targeted toilet block in Market Drayton

The Towers Lawn toilet block in Market Drayton, which has been subjected to repeated vandalism in the past year, is to undergo redevelopment with "vandal-proof" toilet cubicles installed.

As part of plans to improve facilities at the town's bus station, situated next to the toilet block, the facility will also become home to a new driver's rest room.

The Towers Lawn public toilets in Market Drayton have been subjected to vandalism in the past year. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council

Market Drayton town councillors will consider recommendations from the Towers Lawn toilet working group at a meeting on Thursday (August 14). This includes giving powers to agree on a building contract.

The working group has nominated a chosen tenderer to carry out the refurbishment of the vandal-plagued toilet block, at a cost of £211,730.

Market Drayton Town Council has been given £50,000 from Shropshire Council towards the redevelopment project, due to plans to improve bus facilities. The cash injection has come from the council's allocation of Government bus service improvement funding.

Towers Lawn public toilets in Market Drayton. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council.

The town council said there is also £253,302 in 'earmarked reserves' for the toilet refurbishment.

It was agreed in April that the toilet block would become four separate toilet facilities. The refurbishment will include the creation of two gents' single-use toilets, two ladies' single-use toilets, a disabled toilet, a driver's rest room, and a storage room.

In an agenda for this week's meeting, the council has outlined the 'next steps' for the project.

These include discussing a timetable with the chosen contractor for the work to be carried out and a schedule, and the discussion of any "necessary practical arrangements" with Shropshire Council regarding the siting of portacabins or other facilities.

Speaking when Shropshire Council announced its funding towards the project, a spokesperson said: "We’re pleased to have provided Market Drayton Town Council with £50,000 from our award of Government bus service improvement funding.

"This funding will help to create a new driver rest room, which will help to improve bus service provision in the area, and will also help with timetable planning."