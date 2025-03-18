Transport operator welcomes plans to revamp bus station in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council and Market Drayton Town Council have outlined aspirations to improve facilities for both bus drivers and passengers at Market Drayton Bus Station.

It has been proposed that an empty space inside the Towers Lawn toilet block - next to the bus station - could become a new driver rest room.

Market Drayton Town Council is seeking to improve the toilet block facility and has welcomed the provision to its plans.

Using Government bus service improvement funding for the year 2025/26, Shropshire Council said it would allocate funds to help Market Drayton Town Council "improve the public toilet provision at Market Drayton Bus Station," as well as towards the installation of a new shelter.

Market Drayton Bus Station. Photo: Google.

The bus station could also become home to the region's first ever real-time bus timetable.

The county council announced last month that a new service between Whitchurch, Market Drayton, the Princess Royal Hospital and Wellington Bus Station could begin operating this summer.

It's hoped that this service will offer useful links to the hospital for residents as well as to Telford town centre and train services in Whitchurch or Wellington.

Arriva operates the '64' bus service between Market Drayton and Shrewsbury, and has thrown its weight behind plans to improve facilities in Market Drayton.

A spokesperson for Arriva Midlands said: "We welcome the council's plans to upgrade Market Drayton bus station.

"These improvements will enhance the overall experience for passengers, provide better facilities for our drivers and the idea shows a commitment to the future of sustainable public transport in the area, which aligns with our aims as a bus operator."

Councillor Ian Nellins is at the forefront of plans and is vying to secure improvements at Market Drayton Bus Station.

He met with a Shropshire Council representative who is responsible for public transport in the region to discuss his aspirations to bring the Connect on Demand bus service to market towns across the region.

Councillor Ian Nellins.

Connect on Demand services don't follow a fixed timetable, and instead operate on a flexible, on-demand basis, allowing residents to travel between bus stops and designated points within a travel zone or to out-of-zone stops.

His conversation led to discussion about the toilet block improvements, and the possibility of having a driver rest room created.

He said: "I have used my position at Shropshire Council to help out this part of the county where public transport has been limited, particularly in Market Drayton which hasn't got a train station.

"The new service will be good and with improvements to the toilets and bus station, we are shaping it for when the opportunity comes to introduce the Connect on Demand bus services in market towns, and it puts Market Drayton in a prime position to be the first town because it will have the facilities for drivers to rest."

