New bus service connecting Whitchurch, Market Drayton, Princess Royal Hospital and Wellington could be up and running soon

In December, Market Drayton councillor Ian Nellins revealed ambitions to introduce a service to connect the towns and improve access for residents to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Shropshire Council has now announced that it is developing plans to improve bus services and facilities in northeast Shropshire and hopes to introduce the new service by this summer.

The new bus service would run between Whitchurch, Market Drayton, the Princess Royal Hospital and Wellington bus station.

The council said further details are to follow in the coming weeks.

The new service will be funded from the local authority's allocation of Government bus service improvement funding for the year 2025/26.

Under the plans, money would also be allocated to Market Drayton Town Council to go towards upgrading the Towers Lawn public toilet facility.

Towers Lawn public toilets in Market Drayton. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council

Councillors have identified a redundant space within the building which could become a rest room for bus drivers.

The toilet block has been repeatedly targeted by vandals in recent months, leaving councillors furious.

Funding would also go towards a new shelter at the town's small bus station alongside - possibly - the installation of the first electronic real-time displays in Shropshire.

Shropshire Council's bus service improvement funding is also being used to fund a new service between Broseley and Shrewsbury, and towards increasing the frequency of Shrewsbury's park and ride service.

The council said further details will be announced in the next few months.

Councillor Ian Nellins

Shropshire Council deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for public transport Ian Nellins said: "Funding for public transport in rural areas is tight so I’m delighted that a service is being planned to connect Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Wellington. This is particularly important as the service would include a stop at the Princess Royal Hospital.

"For Market Drayton residents this service would also offer a connection to train services from either Whitchurch or Wellington, as well as bus connections into Telford town centre - and I know this is a service that Market Drayton residents want and need. Of course, it will also offer residents from Whitchurch and Wellington the opportunity to visit Market Drayton.

"The planned funding towards improvements at Market Drayton Bus Station is an outstanding opportunity for close co-operation with Market Drayton Town Council. It would improve the waiting conditions for passengers, improve the public toilets and provide a drivers’ rest room. This would be an important step as we look towards possible on-demand transport in the town, and coach-friendly status."

