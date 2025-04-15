Market Drayton dairy giant Muller swoops for healthy yoghurt brand Biotiful in reported £100m deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a statement, Muller UK & Ireland said the acquisition would allow the Market Drayton company to expand into the "growing" health yoghurt and drinks sector, while Biotiful's founder Natasha Bowes said the deal would take the brand to the "next level".

Biotiful Gut Health produces a range of kefir and other natural gut health products and is described by Muller as the leading kefir brand in the UK. Muller discontinued its own range of kefir yoghurt drinks in 2023.

The value of the deal is officially undisclosed, but has been reported by trade sources as being in the region of £100 million.

The Muller factory occupies a massive site in Market Drayton

Chief Executive Officer of Muller Yogurt & Desserts Richard Williams, who is set to join the leadership team at Biotiful as part of the deal, said the kefir brand would "fit really well" within the existing Muller business.

“Biotiful Gut Health is a business we have long admired," he said.

"it is one of the fastest growing brands in the sector, has great tasting products and a real focus on consumer and innovation.

“This is a business which fits really well within our existing portfolio of brands. We are already growing and optimising our range of health and nutrition products and Biotiful Gut Health will really help us expand into new growth areas to meet changing consumer needs.

“We’re confident that our investment in Biotiful will enable the brand to further accelerate its growth potential, benefitting both consumers and our retail partners.”

Founded in 2012 by former figure skater Natasha Bowes, Biotiful made a pre-tax profit of around £2.3m last year according to its most recent set of accounts, with turnover increasing by 37% to £32.4m.

Muller say the business will continue to operate as usual during an initial transition period, with Ms Bowes continuing in an advisory capacity.

“Since founding the company 13 years ago, through unwavering focus and dedication to best-in-class innovation and product quality, Biotiful has gone from strength to strength and grown into the successful consumer-centric business it is today," she said.

“I am humbly proud of Biotiful’s major positive impact on the entire category so far, in bringing natural health to the forefront of innovation in yogurts. And I’m especially excited about how this can now be amplified and accelerated through the Müller acquisition, with its breadth and depth of resources and ambition to take natural gut health to the next level.”

The deal comes after Muller saw plans to expand production facilties at its Market Drayton factory approved last month, with eight jobs set to be created in a new processing plant.