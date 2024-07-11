Headteacher 'delighted' after school upgraded to outstanding by Ofsted

The school in Market Drayton was praised for developing a 'broad, balanced and ambitious curriculum' that Ofsted inspectors viewed between June 11 and 12.

Adderley Primary School was previously rated 'good' by Ofsted but showcased a 'caring and supportive environment where everyone is respected' to earn their upgrade.

The school was praised for helping pupils to achieve their full potential, and the report stated that students have made strong progress due to a 'well-planned curriculum and high-quality, personalised teaching'.