Vacant plots behind new Tesco up for auction after planning permission for new homes granted
Two plots of land behind a former pub converted into a conveniece store are set to go under the hammer next month.
By Megan Jones
Last year, planning permission was granted to see the former Lord Hill pub in Market Drayton extended and turned into a Tesco Express.
The store was to replace the neighbouring One Stop shop - also owned by Tesco - once the lease had expired.
Shropshire Council also gave the go-ahead for the building of two detached dwellings to be built on land at the rear of the property.