Vacant plots behind new Tesco up for auction after planning permission for new homes granted

Two plots of land behind a former pub converted into a conveniece store are set to go under the hammer next month.

By Megan Jones
Published
Two plots are now going up for auction. Photo: Auction House/Rightmove

Last year, planning permission was granted to see the former Lord Hill pub in Market Drayton extended and turned into a Tesco Express.

The store was to replace the neighbouring One Stop shop - also owned by Tesco - once the lease had expired.

Shropshire Council also gave the go-ahead for the building of two detached dwellings to be built on land at the rear of the property.

The building used to be the Lord Hill pub. Photo: Google
