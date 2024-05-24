New year, same mayor! Roy 'overwhelmed' with fifth term in office

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

While Sadiq Khan has bagged a record third term as London mayor, the 2024 re-election of Market Drayton's mayor makes it the fifth time for Councillor Roy Aldcroft.

Councillor Aldcroft was first elected to the role in 2009, and then resumed the position in 2020, 2021, 2023 and now, again in 2024.

"I'm overwhelmed by the confidence that the Town Council have in me to lead them through the next year," he said.

"I feel very fortunate. Last year has proved how well the town council team can run, and I think we've achieved quite a lot.

Market Drayton Mayor Roy Aldcroft

"In parks and recreation, with public toilets, CCTV - all those things are getting looked at. We've got consultants now looking at retail in the town, we've got Kate Gittins working with the market in the town.

"There's a really lively and encouraging feel to the work that the town council is doing at the moment."

Before he was working in local government, Roy worked as a senior operations officer for Shropshire Ambulance Service.

Since retirement, he's been heavily involved in the community. For several years back in the 90s and early 2000s, Roy helped lead a team of people for several years that were sending three or four trucks a year full of aid to Romania.

More recently, he was involved with deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic and has helped out at local food banks.

"Getting out there among the voluntary organisations, particularly those that help children or support the elderly and disabled, it's great to be able to go round and see what they're doing," Mayor Aldcroft said.

"Shining a light on the good things that are happening in our community is what I see the mayor's role to be. It's a privilege to do what I do."