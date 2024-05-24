Free bug, bird and bat boxes for Shropshire residents thanks to the work of prisoners
Residents and businesses in Market Drayton can now pick up a free bird, bat or bug box thanks to a new initiative between the town council and the local prison.
By Megan Jones
Market Drayton Town Council have recently partnered with nearby HMP Stoke Heath in a bid to help improve biodiversity in the town.
Under the instruction of tutor, Matt Robinson, inmates at the prison are working to make bird, bat and bug boxes out of recycled materials.
Residents and businesses will then be able to pick up a box from Market Drayton Town Council, completely free of charge.