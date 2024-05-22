Dung beetle expert to lead 'poo patrol' at Market Drayton community farm

The team at Fordhall Organic Farm are eagerly awaiting a visit from farm vet and dung beetle expert, Claire Whittle.

Claire will be introducing visitors of all ages to the wacky and wonderful world of the poo-dwelling critters she specialises in.

The community-owned farm considers caring for the environment one of its core values and operates a regenerative farming system called foggage farming.

Pioneered by the late Arthur Hollins, it involves maintaining a pasture system where the livestock can graze outdoors year-round.