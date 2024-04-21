Former chippy turned family home in Grade II timber-framed building to go under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Set on Stafford Street in the centre of Market Drayton, for many years this Grade II listed property served the town as a popular fish and chip shop.

But in the last couple of years, it has been transformed into a family home and now it's up for grabs.

The building is probably best known as a former chippy. Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

The three-bedroom house is full of original and character features, including feature brick fireplace, exposed floorboards and wall and ceiling beams.

Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

The dining room in the former shop. Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

There's also a cellar and the chippy's former prep room is now in use as a large utility room with an attached WC.

Upstairs features three good-sized bedrooms - one of which is currently being used as a home office.

Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

One of three bedrooms in the main house. Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

The family bathroom. Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

In addition to the accommodation of the main house, an attached annexe features an independent entrance into a spacious living room, as well as a kitchen, shower room and double bedroom.

Externally, a gated driveway off Stafford Street runs along the side of the property and opens out to a large parking area with two garages. The property also features a large roof terrace that sits over part of the annexe.

The building was previously used as a chip shop. Photo: Google (2022)

The property is available via the modern method of auction and is listed with a guide price of £360,000.

It's been listed by Barbers of Market Drayton, and is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67143341.