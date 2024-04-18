Baby bank event being organised to help support new parents

Carolyn Lawrence, Debt Centre Manager for the charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP), said she was seeking to help local people through the running of a regular baby bank give-away.

The next event is to be held at Market Drayton Methodist Church on Thursday, May 2, from 8.30am to 11am.

Carolyn said: "The baby bank is growing in popularity in Market Drayton. It enables people to donate baby clothes and equipment they no longer use and is a place for people to come along and pick up things they may need at no cost. This prevents unwanted items ending up in landfill and is a great way of recycling.

"Whilst everything is offered for free, some people choose to make a donation and we have a donation pot available which is split between CAP, who help local people with finance and debt issues, and the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society, SANDS.

"Any unwanted items left at the end of the morning are donated to charity shops and to a women’s refuge so nothing is wasted. The baby bank really does tick all the boxes.

"I’d love to see a baby bank available in every town as it is a wonderful way to support the community especially when the cost of living is so high."

Anyone who wants to donate to the event or find out more information can contact Carolyn on carolynlawrence@capuk.org.