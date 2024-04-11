Death of owner left three cat sisters in need of a purr-fect new home

Shropshire Street Cats Rescue, in Market Drayton, have had the cats - Mo, Baby and Mercy - for more than a year after the death of the elderly gentleman.

They have never had a visit from anyone in that time, the charity says.

Baby. Picture: Shropshire Street Cats Rescue

A spokesperson for the cat cause said: "We have three young cats that we have had with us over a year. They are beautiful sisters.

"They were living from kittens in an elderly gentleman's garage and when he died the kittens came to us."

The charity says they are gentle creatures, very bonded and very very timid. They don't like dogs.

Mercy. Picture: Shropshire Street Cats Rescue

"They deserve a home with an experienced cat person who won't expect too much from them," said the spokesperson.

"Bbut they do need a home rather than to be working cats living outdoors.

"Mo is the bravest of the sisters and can be picked up so might be ok being rehomed alone preferably with another friendly cat.

"They all love their food and purr away, they like treats like going out in the catio. They don't like dogs.

Mo. Picture: Shropshire Street Cats Rescue

"We are desperate to find a home for Mo, Baby and Mercy where we hope they will feel safe and be loved.

"They have been in the catio much, much too long and deserve a new life. They have never had a visit from anyone which is so sad," the spokesperson added.

The charity is contactable via phone on 0744 3507526, by email at shropshirestreetcats@outlook.com or via the website.