Police tow car left 'in the middle of the road' with shredded tyre

Shropshire Police posted a picture of the vehicle on social media before announcing that the car would be getting removed on the back of a truck.

The car, which was found near Betton, near to Market Drayton, had been abandoned in the middle of the road.

The image of the vehicle showed the state of the front tyre, with the wheel also mangled as a result of the damage.

The police said: "Market Drayton SNT have recovered a vehicle that had been abandoned in middle of the road near Betton, a shredded front tyre and no insurance means its only going on the low loader..."